McCain Urges GOP To Hold Hearings, Listen To Dem Input On Health Care

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. listens on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 11, 2017, during the committee's confirmation hearing for Nay Secretary nominee Richard Spencer. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published July 18, 2017 7:04 am

After the Senate bill to repeal and replace Obamacare faltered Monday night with two more senators coming out against the bill, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) urged the Senate GOP to hold hearings on health care and work with Democrats to replace the Affordable Care Act.

“One of the major problems with Obamacare was that it was written on a strict party-line basis and driven through Congress without a single Republican vote. As this law continues to crumble in Arizona and states across the country, we must not repeat the original mistakes that led to Obamacare’s failure,” he said in a statement. “The Congress must now return to regular order, hold hearings, receive input from members of both parties, and heed the recommendations of our nation’s governors so that we can produce a bill that finally provides Americans with access to quality and affordable health care.”

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) does not appear to be taking the approach laid out by McCain. Late Monday night, he announced that he will push to bring the Hosue repeal bill to the floor and allow senators to vote on an amendment to repeal Obamacare with a two-year delay.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
