Not So Fast: McCain Says He Wants To See Final Draft Of Graham-Cassidy Plan

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) on Wednesday said he wants to see the final draft of a plan by Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA) to repeal Obamacare before he commits to a final position on the proposal.

“While I support the concept of the Graham-Cassidy proposal, I want to see the final legislation and understand its impact on the state of Arizona before taking a position,” McCain said in a statement Wednesday evening.

“As I have said all along, any effort to replace Obamacare must be done through the regular order of committee hearings, open debate and amendments from both sides of the aisle,” he added.

Graham’s and Cassidy’s proposal would turn over federal funding for Obamacare to the states as annual block grants, at the cost of major health spending cuts.

Earlier Wednesday, McCain said he would support the plan.

“Yes. You think I wouldn’t be?” he said, according to the Hill.

In his earlier remarks, McCain said it would be a “mistake” if the Graham-Cassidy plan did not follow regular order, but that “doesn’t mean I wouldn’t vote for it.”