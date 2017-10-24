McCain: ‘It’s Been One Of The Great Honors Of My Life’ To Serve With Flake

Moments after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced he would not seek re-election and hammered President Donald Trump over his “reckless” behavior, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) praised his fellow Arizonan’s honesty and “integrity.”

“It’s been one of the great honors of my life to have the opportunity to serve with a man of integrity, honor and decency and commitment to not only Arizona, but the United States of America,” McCain said from the Senate floor after Flake announced his decision. “I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well that there would be a political price to pay.”

McCain was likely referencing the stance Flake has taken in recent months, openly criticizing the President as well as his fellow conservative Republicans for being complacent in the age of Trump.

The President has publicly criticized Flake, calling him “weak” and suggesting he would back one of Flake’s Republican challengers in the primary election. In his speech from the Senate floor, Flake said the “path” he would have to take to run for re-election would be one that he is “not willing to take” because it would “require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”

During his speech on the Senate floor, Flake called on his colleagues to “stop pretending” like Trump’s conduct is “normal” and called the President’s demeanor “dangerous to democracy.”

McCain praised Flake for his courage.

“As we look, all of us, at some point in our time that we have spent here, whether it be short or whether it be long, we look back and we think about what we could have done, what we should have done, what we might have done and the mistakes we made and the things we’re proud of,”McCain said. “Well, when the Flake service to this country is reviewed, it will be one of honor, of brilliance and patriotism and love of country.”