TPM Livewire

McCain: ‘It’s Been One Of The Great Honors Of My Life’ To Serve With Flake

PIN-IT
Ross D. Franklin/AP
By Published October 24, 2017 3:49 pm

Moments after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced he would not seek re-election and hammered President Donald Trump over his “reckless” behavior, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) praised his fellow Arizonan’s honesty and “integrity.”

“It’s been one of the great honors of my life to have the opportunity to serve with a man of integrity, honor and decency and commitment to not only Arizona, but the United States of America,” McCain said from the Senate floor after Flake announced his decision. “I have seen Jeff Flake stand up for what he believes in knowing full well that there would be a political price to pay.”

McCain was likely referencing the stance Flake has taken in recent months, openly criticizing the President as well as his fellow conservative Republicans for being complacent in the age of Trump.

The President has publicly criticized Flake, calling him “weak” and suggesting he would back one of Flake’s Republican challengers in the primary election. In his speech from the Senate floor, Flake said the “path” he would have to take to run for re-election would be one that he is “not willing to take” because it would “require me to condone behavior that I cannot condone.”

During his speech on the Senate floor, Flake called on his colleagues to “stop pretending” like Trump’s conduct is “normal” and called the President’s demeanor “dangerous to democracy.”

McCain praised Flake for his courage.

“As we look, all of us, at some point in our time that we have spent here, whether it be short or whether it be long, we look back and we think about what we could have done, what we should have done, what we might have done and the mistakes we made and the things we’re proud of,”McCain said. “Well, when the Flake service to this country is reviewed, it will be one of honor, of brilliance and patriotism and love of country.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: DNC, Clinton Campaign Partly Funded Research Behind Trump Dossier about 2 hours ago

The Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's campaign partly funded research that resulted in...

Trump: 'Most' Republican Senators 'Are Great People' about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said "most" of the Republican Senate caucus are "great...

Schiff Blasts GOP For Following Trump's Lead With Two New ‘Partisan’ Probes about 4 hours ago

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday blasted two newly announced...

White House Calls Sen. Flake Stepping Down ‘Probably A Good Move’ about 5 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that “it’s probably a good...

READ: Flake's Full Remarks Announcing He Won't Run For Re-Election about 5 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday announced that he will not run for re-election...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.