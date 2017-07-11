TPM Livewire

McCain: Trump Jr. Meeting With Russian Is One Of ‘Many More Shoes’ To Drop

Alex Brandon/AP
Published July 11, 2017 10:42 am

Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) said Tuesday that Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer was “many more shoes that will drop.”

In June 2016, Trump Jr. met with a Kremlin-linked lawyer amid promises that she would provide compromising information about Hillary Clinton. On Monday evening, the New York Times reported that the promised info was part of a Russian government effort to aide his father’s presidential campaign

“Many allusions and many stories of meetings and communications and stuff, yeah, so there’ll be many more shoes that will drop,” McCain told CNN’s Manu Raju in an on-camera interview.

“How serious do you think this particular shoe is?” Raju asked, referring to Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with Kremlin-linked lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya after being promised dirt on Clinton that was reportedly part of a Russian government effort.

“I don’t know. But it’s certainly another shoe that’s dropped that needs to be pursued and looked at,” McCain said.

McCain has said as much before. On May 16, a week after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, he told the International Republican Institute: “It’s of Watergate size and scale,” referring to the scandals roiling the White House, adding, “it’s the centipede that the shoe continues to drop. Every couple of days, there’s a new aspect of this really unhappy situation.”

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
