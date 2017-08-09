Mattis Warns N. Korea: Actions Could Lead To ‘Destruction Of Its People’

Defense Secretary James Mattis issued an aggressive warning to North Korea following President Donald Trump’s own threat of “fire and fury” in response to the reported advancement of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities.

“The DPRK must choose to stop isolating itself and stand down its pursuit of nuclear weapons,” Mattis said in a statement provided to TPM. “The DPRK should cease any consideration of actions that would lead to the end of its regime and the destruction of its people.”

The statement follows similar language from Trump on Tuesday, and again Wednesday morning, when he wrote: “Hopefully we will never have to use this power,” referring to the United States’ nuclear capabilities.

White House aide Sebastian Gorka said Thursday, explaining Trump’s comments, that “We are not just a superpower. We were a superpower. We are now a hyperpower,” and that “the message is very clear: Don’t test this White House, Pyongyang.”

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Wednesday that Trump was using “ language Kim Jong-un can understand.”

Read Mattis’ full statement below: