White Nationalist Pleads Guilty To ‘Disorderly Conduct’ At Trump Rally

White nationalist Matthew Heimbach pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree disorderly conduct for shoving a woman at a Donald Trump for President rally in March 2016, the Louisville Courier-Journal reported.

The plea — an Alford plea, according to the Courier-Journal, which allowed Heimbach to assert his innocence while acknowledging prosecutors could convince a jury to convict him — came a month after Heimbach pleaded not guilty to the original misdemeanor offense with which he charged, harassment with physical contact.

Heimbach paid a $145 fine and was sentenced to 90 days of jail time, which was conditionally discharged, the Courier-Journal reported. He was ordered to attend anger management classes and to not contact the victim of his conduct.

Video of Heimbach and others shoving protester Kashiya Nwanguma went viral after the rally, and was seen as further evidence of Trump cultivating a hostile, even violent atmosphere at his rallies.

Heimbach was named in a lawsuit filed by Nwanguma and two other protesters charging that he physically assaulted them at the rally. Any action, he said, was taken “in self defense […] pursuant to the directives and requests of Donald J. Trump and Donald J. Trump for President.”

“Any liability must be shifted to one or both of them,” he added.