TPM Livewire

Dem On Trump’s Sketchy Election Panel: We ‘Should Have Predicted’ Backlash

PIN-IT
MICHAEL C. YORK/FR33873 AP
By Published July 5, 2017 6:41 pm

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap (D), a member of President Donald Trump’s sketchy “election integrity” commission, on Wednesday said the panel “should have predicted” outrage at its request for states to turn over sensitive voter information.

“The fullness of experience being what it is, we should have predicted it,” Dunlap told Mic in an interview. “When I heard the news reports, you know, it sounded like the commission was going to propose rounding people up.”

He said “people are very very protective of” the way they participate in elections, which is something Dunlap said the panel’s request “deals with,” and that his office has received “hundreds and hundreds of e-mails.”

“People are very concerned,” he said. “That’s been borne out by the reaction that we’ve gotten, and I think that you’ve seen across the country on a very, very nonpartisan basis. Republicans and Democrats seem to feel the same way about it.”

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), the vice chair of the panel, on Wednesday said in a statement released by the White House that the commission has been hindered by “media distortions and obstruction by a handful of state politicians.”

Dunlap last week told Maine voters that he would not “release any data that is protected under Maine law, to the commission or any other requesting entity.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Dem On Trump's Sketchy Election Panel: We 'Should Have Predicted' Backlash 7 seconds ago

Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap (D), a member of President Donald Trump's sketchy...

WH Accuses States Of 'Obstruction' For Not Handing Over Sensitive Voter Info about 1 hours ago

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R), the vice chair of President Donald Trump's...

GOP Rep. Retracts Video Promoting U.S. Military From Auschwitz Gas Chambers about 2 hours ago

Following criticism from officials at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum in Poland about a video...

New Jersey Says It Will Give 'Election Integrity' Commission Public Data about 3 hours ago

The director of New Jersey’s division of elections said Wednesday that the state would...

Report: Median Gender Pay Gap In WH Has More Than Tripled Under Trump about 4 hours ago

A conservative think tank estimated based on median White House staffer salaries that the...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.