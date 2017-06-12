TPM Livewire

Maryland, DC To Sue Trump, Arguing That He’s Violating Emoluments Clause

PIN-IT
TRIPPLAAR KRISTOFFER/SIPA/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 12, 2017 7:02 am

The attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C. plan on filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump, claiming that he is violating the Constitution’s Emoluments clause by maintaining ownership of his businesses, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.

The Emoluments clause states that presidents cannot accept payments from foreign governments. Trump already faces a lawsuit from a progressive watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, over profits he makes from foreign governments through his businesses. The Department of Justice on Friday asked a court to dismiss the case, arguing that CREW and the businesses part of that lawsuit do not have standing to sue and that the Emoluments Clause does not apply to the type of profits Trump receives through his businesses.

In the new forthcoming lawsuit, the attorneys general of Maryland and Washington, D.C. will charge that Trump is “deeply enmeshed with a legion of foreign and domestic government actors” by maintaining ownership of his businesses, according to the Washington Post. The attorneys general will seek Trump’s financial records in the lawsuit if a judge allows the case to proceed, per the Washington Post.

It was revealed last week that Trump’s hotel in Washington, D.C. received payments from a lobbying effort tied to the government of Saudi Arabia last year. The Trump Organization said that it will transfer payments from the Saudi Arabian government to the U.S. Treasury Department by the end of the year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Public Theater 'Completely' Stands Behind Trumpian Shakespeare Rendition about 5 hours ago

The Public Theater on Monday said it "stands completely behind" its production of Shakespeare’s...

Graham Says He Doesn't Know Details Of GOP Health Care Bill, Doesn't Want To about 5 hours ago

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not know any details of...

Schumer: Is Newt Gingrich 'Afraid Of What Mr. Mueller Is Going To Find Out?' about 7 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) defended the special counsel now in charge of...

Newt Gingrich, Conservative Pundits Turn On Special Counsel Mueller about 8 hours ago

As the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the...

Secret Service Says It Has No Audio Recordings, Transcripts From Trump WH about 9 hours ago

The Secret Service on Monday said it has no copies or transcripts of audio...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.