GOP Rep. McSally Reportedly Tells Colleagues She’ll Run To Replace Flake

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) told the other lawmakers of the Arizona congressional delegation that she will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republic and Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Hill’s Scott Wong confirmed that McSally told her colleagues about her plans to enter the GOP primary.

Confirmed: AZ lawmakers tell me @RepMcSally (R-AZ) will run for @JeffFlake's open Senate seat #AZSEN — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 7, 2017

GOSAR says McSALLY personally informed him she's running for Senate. He said he's still looking at the race https://t.co/0n2U182NW1 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) November 7, 2017

Flake announced in October that he will not seek re-election in 2018, saying that there “may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

McSally will face off against at least one other Republican in the primary, former state Sen. Kelli Ward, and other Republicans are likely to announce primary bids now that Flake has ducked out. Ward had already announced a primary challenge to Flake in the Republican primary and declared his retirement a “victory.”