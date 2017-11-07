TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. McSally Reportedly Tells Colleagues She’ll Run To Replace Flake

Published November 7, 2017

Rep. Martha McSally (R-AZ) told the other lawmakers of the Arizona congressional delegation that she will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jeff Flake, the Arizona Republic and Associated Press reported Tuesday.

The Hill’s Scott Wong confirmed that McSally told her colleagues about her plans to enter the GOP primary.

Flake announced in October that he will not seek re-election in 2018, saying that there “may not be a place for a Republican like me in the current Republican climate or the current Republican Party.”

McSally will face off against at least one other Republican in the primary, former state Sen. Kelli Ward, and other Republicans are likely to announce primary bids now that Flake has ducked out. Ward had already announced a primary challenge to Flake in the Republican primary and declared his retirement a “victory.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
