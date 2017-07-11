GOP Rep. Blackburn: Maybe Trump Jr. Got ‘Duped’

After Donald Trump Jr. tweeted the email exchange that led to his meeting with a Kremlin-linked lawyer, Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said Republicans have always known Russia is “a bad actor.” She wants to know whether Trump Jr. was tricked into taking the meeting.

“It has taken the Democrats 50 years to admit Russia is a bad actor. … We know that Russia always is trying to influence activity in the United States and they are not a good actor. They are not our friend,” she said in an interview on Fox News. She added she’d like to know more about the Clinton Foundation’s links to Russia and former President Barack Obama’s conversations with the country.

“Let’s look at all of it holistically and let’s get to the bottom of what transpired with this and find out if Don Jr., if there was something that was a wrongdoing or if he was duped into taking a meeting on another issue,” she said, following the narrative perpetuated by some Republicans that the Trump family doesn’t know when they’re making mistakes because they aren’t politicians.

She also railed against the media for focusing its coverage on the “shiny object of the day” rather than what Congress and the administration is doing to create jobs and provide health care.