GOP Rep. Marsha Blackburn Announces She Will Run To Fill Corker’s Senate Seat

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published October 5, 2017 1:01 pm

Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) on Thursday announced that she will run to fill the Senate seat Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) will leave empty when he retires in 2018.

Blackburn announced her Senate candidacy in a nearly three-minute-long video released Thursday where she emphasized her criticism of the “totally dysfunctional” Republican Senate majority in the video.

“It’s enough to drive you nuts, and that’s why I’ve decided to do something about it,” Blackburn said. “I’m politically incorrect and proud of it.”

She claimed “too many Senate Republicans act like Democrats or worse.”

“I know the left calls me a wingnut or a knuckle-dragging conservative,” Blackburn said. “And you know what, I say that’s all right. Bring it on.”

She also emphasized her support for President Donald Trump.

“I believe in President Trump’s immigration ban, and I’ll fight with him every step of the way to build that wall,” Blackburn said. “And yes, I stand when I hear the Star-Spangled Banner.”

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
