GOP Rep. Says ‘If It Wasn’t Sexist’ He’d Call His Female Colleagues ‘Eye Candy’

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, on Tuesday said he would call his female colleagues “eye candy” if it were not “sexist” to do so.

Walker made the remark in a presentation outside the U.S. Capitol, according to video posted by The Hill, while praising the committee’s members.

“The accomplished men and women of the RSC, and women, if it wasn’t sexist I would say the RSC eye candy, but we’ll leave that out of the record, are not attention seekers,” he said.

A number of the men, and one of the women, standing behind Walker laughed at the remark; two other women, however, did not.