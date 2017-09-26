TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Says ‘If It Wasn’t Sexist’ He’d Call His Female Colleagues ‘Eye Candy’

Bill Clark/CQPHO
By Published September 26, 2017 2:45 pm

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, on Tuesday said he would call his female colleagues “eye candy” if it were not “sexist” to do so.

Walker made the remark in a presentation outside the U.S. Capitol, according to video posted by The Hill, while praising the committee’s members.

“The accomplished men and women of the RSC, and women, if it wasn’t sexist I would say the RSC eye candy, but we’ll leave that out of the record, are not attention seekers,” he said.

A number of the men, and one of the women, standing behind Walker laughed at the remark; two other women, however, did not.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
