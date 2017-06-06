White House Aide Says Russia Probe Makes It Hard To Focus On Policy

Marc Short, the White House’s director of legislative affairs, acknowledged on Monday evening that the Russia probe has distracted the administration from its legislative agenda.

“There’s no doubt that keeping members focused on investigations detracts from our legislative agenda, detracts from what we’re trying to deliver for the American people, he told reporters, according to Politico.

But he said that the investigation has not completely derailed the administration’s policy plans, according to the New York Times.

Short also indicated that Trump will push hard for some of his budget priorities, like including funding for a border wall and increasing military spending, per Politico.

“Look, I don’t think that anybody is in favor of a government shutdown. I think that what the president is expressing is the frustration that a lot of Americans felt, and there are certain priorities that he campaigned on, the American people want,” Short told reporters, according to Politico. “And so you will see him very engaged this fall and continuing to push for funding for our border security as well as rebuilding the military.”

“And I think that he views it as all options for leverage are available, but that doesn’t mean that’s something he wishes for or that it’s great. We all believe that a government shutdown is not ideal,” Short added, per Politico.