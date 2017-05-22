Sinkhole Opens Up In Front Of Mar-A-Lago

A sinkhole opened Monday in front of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and the reaction was full of bad jokes.

The 4′ by 4′ sinkhole “appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main,” according to an alert on the town’s website asking drivers to “please pay attention to signs.”

Observers on Twitter joked that the sudden subsidence might be another kind of sign entirely.

"Give us a sign, God."

[sinkhole appears in front of Mar-A-Lago]

"Hm, can't be sure that's anything."https://t.co/oTrfQkYBxR — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) May 22, 2017

Breaking: God sends really obvious sign https://t.co/rWFZtsJ2Ah — Chloe Angyal (@ChloeAngyal) May 22, 2017

The swamp is draining? https://t.co/iWE7BjFs9i — Peter Stevenson (@PeterWStevenson) May 22, 2017

A sinkhole opened in front of Mar-a-Lago. You know it's bad when Florida's like, 'Get the fuck out of here, you're a complete embarrassment' — beth can't with this (@bourgeoisalien) May 22, 2017

shouldn't have touched the orb https://t.co/fkFaknbQuL — Blake Sobczak (@BlakeSobczak) May 22, 2017

A sinkhole just opened in front of President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate https://t.co/vlSlzzwBCP THE ORB DEMANDS SACRIFICE — Oliver Willis (@owillis) May 22, 2017