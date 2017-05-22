TPM Livewire

Sinkhole Opens Up In Front Of Mar-A-Lago

By Published May 22, 2017 1:55 pm

A sinkhole opened Monday in front of President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, and the reaction was full of bad jokes.

The 4′ by 4′ sinkhole “appears to be in the vicinity of the newly installed water main,” according to an alert on the town’s website asking drivers to “please pay attention to signs.”

Observers on Twitter joked that the sudden subsidence might be another kind of sign entirely.

