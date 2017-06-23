TPM Livewire

Heightened Security At Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Is Costing Him Customers

ALAN DIAZ/AP
Published June 23, 2017 12:24 pm

Though President Donald Trump’s businesses are benefitting from his time in the White House in some respects, Trump’s presidency is costing the family some business at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach Florida, according to a Friday Washington Post report.

Trump uses Mar-a-Lago as his “Winter White House,” resulting in heightened security at the resort. The time-consuming, inconvenient security process that has prompted some former clients to stop using the resort for banquets, according to the Washington Post.

At least seven nonprofits have decided against returning to Mar-a-Lago for events this coming winter, the Post reported. This could lead to the club’s slowest season for charity events in nine years, according to the Post.

Read the Washington Post’s full report here.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
