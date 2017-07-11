TLDR: Manafort Reportedly Didn’t Bother To Read Russian Meeting Emails

Paul Manafort appears to be distancing himself from the meeting he attended at Trump Tower in June 2016 with Donald Trump Jr. and a Kremlin-linked lawyer.

An unnamed “source close to Manafort” claimed to Politico on Tuesday that Manafort did not read the entire email chain Trump Jr. had forwarded him about the meeting, and said the former campaign chairman was unaware of exactly who he would meet.

If he had read past a short note from Trump Jr. about moving the meeting time, Manafort would have seen that he would be meeting with a “Russian government attorney” who supposedly had damaging information on Hillary Clinton, and that the meeting was described as part of the Russian government’s efforts to sway the 2016 election in Donald Trump’s favor.