Prosecutors: Man Arrested In May With Guns At Trump Hotel Went Back To D.C.

Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to revoke the pretrial release of a man who was arrested in May for checking into the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. with two guns in his car, saying he had violated the terms of his release by, among other things, returning to Washington.

Judge Robin Meriweather released the suspect, Bryan Moles, on June 2 under a number of conditions. In court filings Wednesday and Thursday, prosecutors said Moles had violated many of them.

Postings from what prosecutors say is Moles’ Facebook account show him using drugs in Washington, D.C., and include photos of the front pages of various Washington, D.C. newspapers, all of which feature reports on the shooting Wednesday morning at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia. “[T]he newspapers were placed in the photographs next to a non-descript black bag with unknown contents,” the filing notes.

“Law enforcement has learned that close friends and family members of the defendant believe that the defendant needs to be arrested and provided court-ordered mental health services on an inpatient basis,” Thursday’s filing concludes. “Detention is appropriate under these circumstances.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Moles left “a menacing voice-mail message with” an unidentified female witness (after previously leaving dozens more with the same witness before his arrest on May 31) and was charged on June 10 with tampering with the sprinkler at a Veterans Affairs facility in Georgia, where he was receiving care. He was discharged on June 12. “A close family member reported serious concern with the defendant’s mental state, including that he may be a danger to himself,” the Wednesday filing notes.

