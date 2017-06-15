TPM Livewire

Prosecutors: Man Arrested In May With Guns At Trump Hotel Went Back To D.C.

PIN-IT
TRIPPLAAR KRISTOFFER/SIPA/SIPPL Sipa USA
By Published June 15, 2017 5:32 pm

Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to revoke the pretrial release of a man who was arrested in May for checking into the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. with two guns in his car, saying he had violated the terms of his release by, among other things, returning to Washington.

Judge Robin Meriweather released the suspect, Bryan Moles, on June 2 under a number of conditions. In court filings Wednesday and Thursday, prosecutors said Moles had violated many of them.

Postings from what prosecutors say is Moles’ Facebook account show him using drugs in Washington, D.C., and include photos of the front pages of various Washington, D.C. newspapers, all of which feature reports on the shooting Wednesday morning at a Republican congressional baseball team practice in Alexandria, Virginia. “[T]he newspapers were placed in the photographs next to a non-descript black bag with unknown contents,” the filing notes.

“Law enforcement has learned that close friends and family members of the defendant believe that the defendant needs to be arrested and provided court-ordered mental health services on an inpatient basis,” Thursday’s filing concludes. “Detention is appropriate under these circumstances.”

Prosecutors said Wednesday that Moles left “a menacing voice-mail message with” an unidentified female witness (after previously leaving dozens more with the same witness before his arrest on May 31) and was charged on June 10 with tampering with the sprinkler at a Veterans Affairs facility in Georgia, where he was receiving care. He was discharged on June 12. “A close family member reported serious concern with the defendant’s mental state, including that he may be a danger to himself,” the Wednesday filing notes.

H/t BuzzFeed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Prosecutors: Man Arrested In May With Guns At Trump Hotel Went Back To D.C. 27 minutes ago

Federal prosecutors on Thursday asked a judge to revoke the pretrial release of a man...

Pence Hires Outside Counsel To Guide Him Through Russia Investigations 38 minutes ago

Vice President Mike Pence's office on Thursday confirmed that Pence has retained outside counsel to guide him...

GA GOPer Says She Was Sent Packages With Threats, 'Suspicious Substance' about 1 hours ago

Georgia Republican House candidate Karen Handel on Thursday said she received packages containing "threatening...

After Mueller Meeting, Senate Intel Committee Won't Probe Obstruction about 3 hours ago

The Senate Intelligence Committee said Thursday that it would not investigate whether President Donald Trump...

Price Won't Say If House O'Care Bill Is 'Mean' When Confronted By Dems about 3 hours ago

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price couldn't say whether the House Obamacare repeal...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.