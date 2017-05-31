Man With Assault Rifle, Pistol And Ammo In His Car Arrested At Trump’s DC Hotel

Police arrested a man early Wednesday at the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C. after discovering an assault rifle and ammunition in his car.

The man, 43-year-old Bryan Moles, is a native of Edinboro, Pennsvlvania, according to several reports.

According to a police report obtained by TPM, one of Moles’ firearms, a Bushmaster Carbon 15 assault rifle, was sitting “in plain view” in his car. He had valeted the vehicle, the Washington Post reported. Police also found a handgun in Moles’ glove compartment and dozens of rounds of ammunition for both guns.

Dustin Sternbeck, the communications director for the Metropolitan Police Department, confirmed to TPM in an email that police would discus the arrest in a press conference at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday.

Moles was charged with carrying a pistol without a license outside a home or business, according to the police report. He was arrested in his room at the hotel.

Police had received a tip regarding Moles, according to the report, and acted on it at 1:51 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Secret Service released a statement on the incident later Wednesday morning:

Read the Metropolitan Police Department report below:

This post has been updated.