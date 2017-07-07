Man Armed With Knives Attempts To Reach Ivanka In Trump Tower

A middle-aged Bronx man, armed with throwing knives and a bullet proof vest, was arrested outside of Trump Tower in New York after claiming he went there to try to find first daughter Ivanka Trump.

Police said the man, Adames Benitez, was stopped outside the building in Manhattan Thursday evening. Benitez claimed he was a U.S. senator, that he owned the building and that he was trying to reach the first lady, according to a report from New York Daily News.

In addition to the knives and the vest, he had a fake ID and a weighted sock on him. Police said Benitez was emotionally disturbed and he was brought to a hospital for treatment.

He was charged for the fake ID and for criminal possession of a weapon. Trump was not at her apartment at the time of the incident, as she is currently in Hamburg, Germany at the G20 Summit.