Poll: Majority Of Voters Believe Trump Is Abusing His Power As President

President Donald Trump answers a question from a member of the media during a luncheon with Argentine President Mauricio Macri in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP
By Published May 24, 2017 3:45 pm

A majority of voters believe that President Donald Trump is abusing the powers of his office, according to a poll released Wednesday by Quinnipiac University.

Fifty-four percent of voters think Trump is abusing his power as President, according to the survey, while 43 percent think he is not.

In addition, a majority of those surveyed — 54 percent — disapproved of Trump’s decision to abruptly fire James Comey as director of the FBI, while only 36 percent approved.

And a slim majority of 49 percent of respondents thought Trump’s termination of Comey reflected an abuse of power, while 47 percent of voters surveyed disagreed.

The Quinnipiac poll was conducted by landline and cell phone from May 17–23 among a national sample of 1,404 voters, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 3 percentage points.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
