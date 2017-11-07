TPM Livewire

Sorry LePage!: Maine Becomes 1st State To Expand Medicaid By Popular Vote

PIN-IT
**OTK**In this Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2011 photo, Gov. Paul LePage reacts during a news conference at the State House in Augusta, Maine.. (AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
ASSOCIATED PRESS
By Published November 7, 2017 10:13 pm

On Tuesday, Maine became the first state in the nation to expand Medicaid through a ballot initiative. Just after 10 p.m., the Associated Press called the race in favor of the measure expanding government health insurance to more than 80,000 low-income residents. Maine now joins the 31 states and the District of Columbia in the Medicaid expansion camp.

The campaign succeeded despite the staunch opposition of Gov. Paul LePage (R), who attempted to pressure the Secretary of State to label Medicaid as “welfare” on Tuesday’s ballot.

Allies of the governor also formed the “Welfare to Work” PAC that campaigned to defeat the ballot measure, funding ads and mailers like the one below warning without evidence that Medicaid expansion would lead to job losses, cuts to nursing home budgets, and the loss of benefits for existing Medicaid enrollees.

David Farmer, one of the leaders of the pro-Medicaid campaign, told TPM just before Election Day that the never-ending health care battle on Capitol Hill this year—which centered in no small part on the future of Medicaid—has made voters in Maine especially engaged and more likely to turn out even in a non-presidential year.

“Senator Susan Collins was pivotal in the debate in Washington, helping protect health care for 30 million Americans,” he said. “And when she came back home she got a standing ovation spontaneously in the airport. So it’s our hope that the fact that we’ve had this debate so much already has helped to inoculate folks from some of the lies being thrown around at the end of this campaign.”

Since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010, Maine’s state legislature has voted five times to expand Medicaid. Each time, LePage vetoed the measure.

Maine’s success will likely give a boost to efforts that have already begun in other states—including Utah and Missouri—to put Medicaid on the ballot in 2018.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Alice Ollstein
Alice Ollstein is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics. She graduated from Oberlin College in 2010 and has been reporting in DC ever since, covering the Supreme Court, Congress and national elections for TV, radio, print, and online outlets. Her work has aired on Free Speech Radio News, All Things Considered, Channel News Asia, and Telesur, and her writing has been published by The Atlantic, La Opinión, and The Hill Rag. She was elected in 2016 as an at-large board member of the DC Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. Alice grew up in Santa Monica, California and began working for local newspapers in her early teens.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Texas GOP Rep. Ted Poe Announces He Will Retire In 2018 4 minutes ago

Another Texas Republican announced his retirement on Tuesday evening. Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX) won't...

Trump Told Senate Dems That The GOP Tax Bill Won't Benefit Him Personally 22 minutes ago

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called into a meeting between two White House aides...

Trump Peddles His Private Golf Club During South Korea Speech about 1 hours ago

During a speech in front of South Korean lawmakers at the National Assembly in...

Trump Threatens North Korea In Seoul Speech: ‘Do Not Try Us’ about 2 hours ago

President Donald Trump sent a personal message to North Korean leader Kim Jung-un in...

Trump Hits Gillespie After Loss In Va. Guv Race: He 'Did Not Embrace Me' about 3 hours ago

After Democrat Ralph Northam defeated Republican Ed Gillespie in the Virginia governor race on...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.