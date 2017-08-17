KKK Hoods, Nazi Salutes: Magazine Covers Take On Trump, Charlottesville

President Donald Trump, who boasted in January of his appearances on magazine covers, might not be so happy with cover art unveiled Thursday in the wake of violence that erupted over the weekend at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Trump’s own wavering rhetoric on the subject.

The Economist posted cover art featuring Trump using a KKK hood as a megaphone, which appears on its site under the headline, “Donald Trump has no grasp of what it means to be president.”

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

Time magazine revealed art of a figure draped in the American flag, giving a Nazi salute, under the headline, “Hate in America.”

(Trump in January bragged, incorrectly, that he had “the all-time record in the history of Time magazine.”)

And the New Yorker unveiled cover art titled “Blowhard,” featuring Trump propelling a sailboat with a KKK hood for a mainsail.