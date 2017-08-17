TPM Livewire

KKK Hoods, Nazi Salutes: Magazine Covers Take On Trump, Charlottesville

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after a security briefing at Trump National Golf Club, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017, in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published August 17, 2017 6:42 pm

President Donald Trump, who boasted in January of his appearances on magazine covers, might not be so happy with cover art unveiled Thursday in the wake of violence that erupted over the weekend at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Trump’s own wavering rhetoric on the subject.

The Economist posted cover art featuring Trump using a KKK hood as a megaphone, which appears on its site under the headline, “Donald Trump has no grasp of what it means to be president.”

Time magazine revealed art of a figure draped in the American flag, giving a Nazi salute, under the headline, “Hate in America.”

(Trump in January bragged, incorrectly, that he had “the all-time record in the history of Time magazine.”)

And the New Yorker unveiled cover art titled “Blowhard,” featuring Trump propelling a sailboat with a KKK hood for a mainsail.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
KKK Hoods, Nazi Salutes: Magazine Covers Take On Trump, Charlottesville

