Macron: Trump Said He Would Try To Find Solution On Paris Climate Accord

Sipa USA via AP
By Published July 17, 2017 1:03 pm

After President Donald Trump visited last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told a local weekly newspaper he was hopeful the U.S. would return to the Paris climate accord, an agreement between 200 countries that commit to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Trump told me that he would try to find a solution in the coming months,” the French president told Le Journal du Dimanche Sunday, according to Reuters. “We spoke in detail about the things that could make him come back to the Paris accord.”

The President withdrew the U.S. from the climate agreement in June, but has said he would be open to returning if a better deal could be reached for the U.S. and has criticized how soft the agreement is on countries like China and India.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
