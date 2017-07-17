Macron: Trump Said He Would Try To Find Solution On Paris Climate Accord

After President Donald Trump visited last week, French President Emmanuel Macron told a local weekly newspaper he was hopeful the U.S. would return to the Paris climate accord, an agreement between 200 countries that commit to decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Trump told me that he would try to find a solution in the coming months,” the French president told Le Journal du Dimanche Sunday, according to Reuters. “We spoke in detail about the things that could make him come back to the Paris accord.”

The President withdrew the U.S. from the climate agreement in June, but has said he would be open to returning if a better deal could be reached for the U.S. and has criticized how soft the agreement is on countries like China and India.