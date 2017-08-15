TPM Livewire

Rep. Gutiérrez, Others Arrested Outside White House In Rally To Protect DACA

PIN-IT
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published August 15, 2017 3:57 pm

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) was arrested Tuesday during a rally in support of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, the first applications for which were sent five years ago.

In a phone call with TPM, Gutiérrez’s communications director, Douglas Rivlin, confirmed the arrest and said the congressman had joined the demonstration — which developed into a sit-in on the sidewalk just outside the White House — in an attempt to bring attention to the program and to temporary protected status (TPS), another protection from deportation granted to some undocumented people.

Video on Gutiérrez’s Facebook page shows individuals at the sit-in being arrested one-by-one.

The immigrant advocacy group United We Dream also recorded the arrest:

Texas’ attorney general has threatened to sue the Trump administration if the President does not rescind DACA, which extended protection from deportation and other legal benefits like work permits and drivers licenses to hundreds of thousands of young people. He and allied attorneys general have given Trump until Sept. 5 to eliminate the program, or else face a lawsuit.

Though Trump has said DACA recipients should “rest easy,” he has failed to commit fully to protecting the program, leading some to worry that the program’s vast stores of data on undocumented people could be used to target them for deportation.

“As we know, this is a President that doesn’t like to upset the far right wing, or the alt-right element of his base, so he’s not likely to put up much of a fight,” Rivlin said Tuesday. “And we’re worried that DACA is going to end in the next few weeks.”

He noted others he saw being arrested at the sidewalk outside the White House: former NAACP President Ben Jealous and Gustavo Torres, executive director of the immigrant advocacy group CASA.

CASA retweeted a report that 25 people had been arrested:

“They were all citizens, and they were there getting arrested symbolically for DACA recipients,” Rivlin said. “There were no DACA recipients in the group, or TPS holders in the group. But the message was: We’re getting arrested on behalf of your families. We’re making our point. We’re standing up and we’re sitting in, for TPS and for DACA.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Daily Caller On Reel Of Cars Plowing Into Protesters: 'Study The Technique' 5 minutes ago

A video compilation of vehicles driving through crowds of "liberal protesters" published by the...

Rep. Gutiérrez, Others Arrested Outside White House In Rally To Protect DACA 6 minutes ago

Rep. Luis Gutiérrez (D-IL) was arrested Tuesday during a rally in support of the...

Maryland's GOP Governor Calls For Removal Of Statue Recalling Slavery 34 minutes ago

Republican Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Tuesday called for the removal of a statue...

32 Members Of Congress File Bill Urging Trump To Fire White Supremacists In WH 44 minutes ago

In the aftermath of the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virginia, 32 members of Congress filed...

CBO: Trump Threat To Cut Obamacare Subsidies Would Raise Premiums 25% about 2 hours ago

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office released a report on Tuesday evaluating the potential impact...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.