CNN: Lynch Scheduled To Meet with Congressional Investigators Next Week

Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch will voluntarily meet with congressional investigators next week as part of the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, CNN reported Thursday.

Lynch will speak with the House and Senate Intelligence Committees, sources told CNN. It’s possible Lynch will also speak to the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to the report.

Lynch is one of several former Obama officials who have been called to Congress for questioning as the committees look into Russian interference in the election.

Lynch will likely be asked about her private meeting with former President Bill Clinton on an airport tarmac while her office was investigating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s use of private email. As a candidate, Donald Trump hammered Clinton over her use of a private email server.