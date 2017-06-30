Dana Loesch: Violent NRA Video Actually Condemns Violence

The conservative radio host who appeared in a recent advertisement put out by the National Riffle Association — which calls on conservatives to fight against the left with a “clenched fist of truth” — said the video is meant to condemn violence, not condone it.

The video was published on the NRA’s Facebook page earlier this month and features Dana Loesch criticizing those on the left for their beliefs and for making up reasons to protest, “to scream racism and sexism and xenophobia and homophobia. To smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, bully and terrorize the law abiding,” all said alongside video clips of people marching and exhibiting violent behavior.

“The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched first of truth,” she said, closing out the advertisement. The ad concludes: “I’m the National Riffle Association of American and I’m freedom’s safest place.”

The video has been criticized by groups like the Women’s March and Black Lives Matter for condoning violence, and even pushed Sen. Chris Murphy to tweet about it, saying he thinks “the NRA is telling people to shoot us.”

I think the @NRA is telling people to shoot us. Now might be the right time to cancel your membership. pic.twitter.com/PWhHAvRcI3 — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 29, 2017

But appearing on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News Thursday evening, Loesch called the reaction to the video “insane” and said the aim was to condemn violence.

“I’m talking over video clips that show actual leftist violence, rioting, property damage, arson, physical assault and apparently me condemning violence is what’s inciting a divided America,” she said.

She said it’s clear when she suggests fighting violence with a “clenched fist of truth” she’s talking about “fighting violence with truth because truth wins out all the time, apparently that’s bad,” she said.

She called Murphy’s comments “irresponsible” and said the shooting at the congressional GOP baseball practice earlier this month was “due to some of this rhetoric like we see from Sen. Murphy.”

“This has to stop. I’m not going to stop condemning violence and it’s a shame that other people on the left won’t do the same,” she said.