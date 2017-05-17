TPM Livewire

Murkowski: ‘May’ Be Time For Independent Probe On Trump-FBI-Russia

PIN-IT
Rashah McChesney/AP
By Published May 17, 2017 1:54 pm

Expressing concern about “the continuous and often conflicting reports” involving President Donald Trump and Russia, Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Wednesday voiced support for an independent investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Murkowski joins a small but growing number of Republican lawmakers expressing openness to either an independent commission or special prosecutor.

“I still maintain that the Senate Intelligence Committee should continue conducting a thorough and fair investigation,” Murkowski said in a statement. “At the same time, it’s imperative that we—Congress, the FBI, the Administration—work to restore the public’s trust. In order to gain that credibility, it may be that we need to look to an independent commission or special prosecutor.”

The Alaska senator’s call comes in the wake of a bombshell New York Times report detailing a memo fired FBI Director James Comey allegedly wrote about President Donald Trump’s personal plea to kill the bureau’s investigation into fired National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump dismissed Comey last week. His administration has offered a wealth of contradictory explanations for Comey’s removal, including his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation, focus on the Russia probe, and a desire for new leadership.

Sens. John McCain (R-AZ), Dean Heller (R-NV), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), as well as a number of House Republicans and dozens of Democratic lawmakers, have said an independent investigation is needed.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Allegra Kirkland
Allegra Kirkland is a New York-based reporter for Talking Points Memo. She previously worked on The Nation’s web team and as the associate managing editor for AlterNet. Follow her on Twitter @allegrakirkland.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

CNN Reporter Says State Department Staffer Demanded She Name Sources 8 minutes ago

CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski on Wednesday alleged that a State Department communications adviser demanded that...

Reports: DOJ Names Ex-FBI Chief Robert Mueller Special Counsel In Russia Probe 49 minutes ago

The Justice Department on Wednesday named former FBI Director Robert Mueller as special prosecutor in...

Trump Considering Joe Lieberman For FBI Director about 3 hours ago

Yes, you read that right: President Donald Trump is considering former Sen. Joe Lieberman...

Spicer Says Trump 'Wants To Get To The Bottom' Of Reports On Comey Memo about 3 hours ago

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Wednesday said President Donald Trump "wants to get to...

McConnell Calls For Comey To Testify Publicly: 'We Need To Hear From Him' about 4 hours ago

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday called for ousted FBI Director James...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.