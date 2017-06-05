Graham: ‘I Just Don’t Think’ GOP Can Put Together Obamacare Repeal Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not think Republicans can put together a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare before the end of the year.

“I don’t think there will be. I just don’t think we can put it together among ourselves,” Graham told Bloomberg News.

In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he is not sure how the Senate can corral enough votes to pass a repeal bill.

“I don’t know how we get to 50 at the moment,” he told Reuters.

And Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) said last week that he is not optimistic about the odds of any health care bill making it through Congress in 2017.

“I don’t see a comprehensive health-care plan this year,” he said.

Senate Republicans are nevertheless scheduled to hold a conference-wide meeting on Tuesday to work on its repeal effort.