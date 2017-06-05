TPM Livewire

Graham: ‘I Just Don’t Think’ GOP Can Put Together Obamacare Repeal Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., listens during deliberation by members of the Senate Judiciary Committee on the nomination of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to fill the vacancy left by the late Antonin Scalia, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, April 3, 2017. A weeklong partisan showdown is expected as Democrats are steadily amassing the votes to block Judge Gorsuch and force Republicans to unilaterally change long-standing rules to confirm him. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 5, 2017 6:58 pm

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Monday said he does not think Republicans can put together a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare before the end of the year.

“I don’t think there will be. I just don’t think we can put it together among ourselves,” Graham told Bloomberg News.

In May, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said he is not sure how the Senate can corral enough votes to pass a repeal bill.

“I don’t know how we get to 50 at the moment,” he told Reuters.

And Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) said last week that he is not optimistic about the odds of any health care bill making it through Congress in 2017.

“I don’t see a comprehensive health-care plan this year,” he said.

Senate Republicans are nevertheless scheduled to hold a conference-wide meeting on Tuesday to work on its repeal effort.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
Graham: 'I Just Don't Think' GOP Can Put Together Obamacare Repeal Bill

