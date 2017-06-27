TPM Livewire

Lindsey Graham: Don’t Count On The White House House To Have Your Back

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, rushes to the floor for final votes of the week after Republicans released their long-awaited bill to scuttle much of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
By Published June 27, 2017 10:50 am

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday that his colleagues can’t count on President Trump to stand up for the GOP Senate health care bill, if it comes down to it.

“Here’s what I would tell any senator, if you count on the President to have your back, you need to watch it,” he said in an interview with MSNBC’s Garrett Haake.

He went on to defend the Senate’s version of the health care bill, which he called “better” than the House’s plan.

“Here’s what I told the House guys, you need to understand the Senate’s a different animal. I don’t think the House bill was mean. I’m not sure it was as well-constructed as it could have been,” Graham said. “Our bill is better. It saves more money. I think, in many ways, it has a softer transition.”

Graham’s comments come as Senate Republicans push for a vote on their health care plan, which four GOP senators have said they may vote against.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
