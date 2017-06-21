Lewandowski: Investigation Into Trump Ties To Russia ‘Should End Immediately’

A former campaign manager for President Donald Trump says it’s time to “move on” from investigations into whether the President’s campaign associates worked with Russia to swing results of the 2016 election, especially now that one New York Times writer has admitted he’s uncomfortable with the “whole deal.”

Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, New York Times columnist David Brooks discussed his recent op-ed about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, saying he thinks “we may be getting ahead of ourselves.”

“I’m bothered by the lack of emerging evidence about the underlying crime that there was actually collusion or coordination with the White House,” Brooks said Sunday.

On “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning, Corey Lewandowski called the Brooks commentary “amazing” and said “people in Washington” should drop the investigation.

“David Brooks is not a Trump supporter, he is truly a Trump hater. When you have someone as liberal as him from the failing New York Times coming on and telling you there is nothing there, maybe, just maybe, the people in Washington should understand this,” he said. “There is no collusion. There is no obstruction. There was no communication.”

He questioned what Mueller is doing, “now that the Democrats have said there is no collusion.”

“I don’t even understand what his role is anymore. Everyone has said there is nothing here. So this investigation should end immediately.”