TPM Livewire

Lewandowski: Investigation Into Trump Ties To Russia ‘Should End Immediately’

PIN-IT
By Published June 21, 2017 9:56 am

A former campaign manager for President Donald Trump says it’s time to “move on” from investigations into whether the President’s campaign associates worked with Russia to swing results of the 2016 election, especially now that one New York Times writer has admitted he’s uncomfortable with the “whole deal.”

Appearing on “Meet the Press” on Sunday, New York Times columnist David Brooks discussed his recent op-ed about special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, saying he thinks “we may be getting ahead of ourselves.”

“I’m bothered by the lack of emerging evidence about the underlying crime that there was actually collusion or coordination with the White House,” Brooks said Sunday.

On “Fox and Friends” Wednesday morning, Corey Lewandowski called the Brooks commentary “amazing” and said “people in Washington” should drop the investigation.

“David Brooks is not a Trump supporter, he is truly a Trump hater. When you have someone as liberal as him from the failing New York Times coming on and telling you there is nothing there, maybe, just maybe, the people in Washington should understand this,” he said. “There is no collusion. There is no obstruction. There was no communication.”

He questioned what Mueller is doing, “now that the Democrats have said there is no collusion.”

“I don’t even understand what his role is anymore. Everyone has said there is nothing here. So this investigation should end immediately.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Lewandowski: Investigation Into Trump Ties To Russia ‘Should End Immediately’ 6 seconds ago

A former campaign manager for President Donald Trump says it’s time to “move on”...

Trump Gloats About GOP Special Election Wins In Georgia And Beyond 13 minutes ago

After Republican Karen Handel decisively defeated Democrat Jon Ossoff in the Georgia special election,...

Polls Close In Georgia's Special Congressional Election about 15 hours ago

Polls in Georgia closed at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday for the special election to...

McCain: I Haven't Seen The Health Care Bill, But I'm Sure Russia Has about 17 hours ago

Despite word from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) that a draft of the...

Trump: Despite China's 'Help With North Korea, It Has Not Worked Out' about 18 hours ago

President Donald Trump engaged in an astounding bit of Twitter diplomacy Tuesday, saying abruptly...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.