TPM Livewire

Lewandowski: I Don’t Think We Knew Wikileaks Had Ties To Russia Back Then

PIN-IT
Oxford Union/REX/Shutterstock/FEREX
By Published November 14, 2017 8:37 am

During a contentious interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday morning, former President Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski defended the President’s son for communicating with Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign.

Don Jr. is a private citizen, can tweet or retweet anything he wants to and doesn’t have a material effect on the outcome of the campaign, and he has the privilege to do that,” he said on CNN’s “New Day.”

I’ve never communicated with Wikileaks … and I can’t speak to what someone else is doing, why they tweeted or retweeted something they were asked to do,” he said. “Everything I would say would be speculation as to why Don Jr. did it. We don’t have the full context. Let’s give him an opportunity to come out and articulate what happened to why he tweeted or retweeted something.”

Lewandowski’s remarks come after news broke Monday that Donald Trump Jr. exchanged private messages with Wikileaks during the 2016 campaign. While many of the messages sent to Trump Jr.’s Twitter account went unanswered, he did occasionally respond and appeared to act on some of Wikileaks’ requests, according to a report from the Atlantic.

Lewandowski said there was no way to know if the Trump campaign knew of Wikileaks’ ties back then, despite remarks from the Trump-nominated CIA director Mike Pompeo, who has labeled the group a hostile, non-state actor with ties to Russia.

“I don’t know when Mike Pompeo made that statement about Wikileaks. My guess is that since he has only been head of the CIA since January and this occurred in October, I don’t know if we knew back in October if Wikileaks had that same type of notion behind them,” he said. “Maybe he did. Maybe he didn’t. I don’t think it’s fair to say that looking back a year ago that we would have known what Wikileaks was about.”

Lewandowski also pushed back on all of Cuomo’s questions about whether he had knowledge of anyone within the Trump campaign being in communication with Russian officials during the election. He swept aside all allegations that former campaign advisers Carter Page and George Papadopoulos were in communication with Russian officials by saying the two were acting as private citizens, not campaign officials.

“What they’re doing (as private citizens), I can’t control,” he said. “I told (Page) ‘You can do whatever you want to do, you don’t work for the campaign.’”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Hannity Loses It As Advertisers Ditch His Show: Liberals Want To 'Silence' Me 24 minutes ago

Fox News' Sean Hannity on Monday night began his television show with a 20-minute...

Lewandowski: I Don’t Think We Knew Wikileaks Had Ties To Russia Back Then 31 minutes ago

During a contentious interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo Tuesday morning, former President Trump campaign...

Moore After 5th Accuser Comes Forward: ‘I Never Did What She Said I Did’ about 2 hours ago

After the fifth woman came forward to accuse Senate candidate Roy Moore of improper...

Cruz Pulls Endorsement Of Moore, Stops Short Of Calling For Him To Drop Out about 2 hours ago

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Monday evening pulled his endorsement Roy Moore over allegations...

More Senate GOPers Call For Moore To Quit After McConnell Opens Floodgates about 16 hours ago

Two more Republican senators on Monday joined a flood of lawmakers calling for Alabama Republican...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.