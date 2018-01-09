TPM Livewire

Lewandowski: ‘Deep State’ (Of Trump Appointees) Blocked Coal Subsidy Plan

PIN-IT
at SiriusXM Studios on December 6, 2017 in New York City.
Taylor Hill/Getty Images North America
By Published January 9, 2018 12:18 pm

Former Donald Trump campaign manager and definitely-not-a-lobbyist Corey Lewandowski blamed the “deep state” for rejecting a Department of Energy proposal that would have subsidized coal and nuclear power plants, even though a majority of the government commission that unanimously rejected the rule are Trump appointees.

On Monday, all five members of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission voted to shelve the so-called “Grid Resiliency Pricing Rule,” which would have tipped the energy market’s scales in favor of coal and nuclear power plants — and against their solar-, wind- and natural gas-based competitors — due to their ability to store fuel on-site.

Four of the commission’s five members were appointed by President Donald Trump, multiple outlets noted.

The New York Times cited an analysis from Resources for the Future that found that the new rule would have cost electricity end-users $72 billion between 2020 and 2045 (not to mention an estimated $217 billion in environmental damages in that time.) Another estimate from ICF, cited by Politico in November, found it could cost ratepayers $3.8 billion annually through 2030.

And a bipartisan group of eight former FERC commissioners wrote to the commission’s current members in October, urging them to reject the proposal.

But to Lewandowski, the commission’s public decision was actually the result of a deep state insurgency.

Left unsaid: One of Trump’s largest financial backers, and perhaps the loudest advocate in his ear for coal country, Robert Murray, would have benefitted massively from the rule.

Despite Murray’s protestations to Greenwire in November that he “didn’t have any involvement” in drafting the proposal, In These Times published photographs the next month showing Murray at a March meeting with Energy Secretary Rick Perry, handing him a document that the publication’s Kate Aronoff described as “a proposal to alter the policies of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to favor coal plants, as a way to increase ‘grid reliability.’”

The photos, incidentally, also show Perry hugging Murray. The then-Texas governor received more than $100,000 during his 2012 presidential run from Murray Energy donations, the publication noted.

Also left unsaid: An August report from Politico, citing unnamed senior White House officials and records, that Lewandowski advocated for Murray and another coal company’s interests at meetings at the White House and with senior administration officials in the spring and summer of 2017. The coal magnate himself, Politico noted in November, had made “personal pleas for help in face-to-face meeting with Trump and DOE officials, including Perry and Brian McCormack, Perry’s chief of staff.”

That effort — a separate attempt to pressure Trump to declare an emergency to keep certain ailing coal plants open — failed.

But one unnamed senior White House official told the publication, despite Lewandowski’s denials that he worked for either company: “This was entirely a Lewandowski production.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham

Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Lewandowski: 'Deep State’ (Of Trump Appointees) Blocked Coal Subsidy Plan 22 minutes ago

Former Donald Trump campaign manager and definitely-not-a-lobbyist Corey Lewandowski blamed the “deep state” for...

KS GOPer Apologizes For Saying Black People's Drug Use Related To 'Genetics' about 2 hours ago

Kansas state Rep. Steve Alford (R) apologized on Monday for claiming that black people...

Trump Renominates Picks Who Were Sidelined In The Senate Last Year about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump on Monday resubmitted several nominees who did not make it through...

John Dickerson To Take Charlie Rose's Spot On 'CBS This Morning' about 3 hours ago

John Dickerson, host of CBS’ “Face the Nation” and the network’s chief Washington correspondent,...

Lawyer Representing Wolff, Publisher Tells Trump They Won't Stop Printing about 4 hours ago

A lawyer representing the author and publisher of the new book on the Trump...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nicole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.