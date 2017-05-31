TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Faces Pressure To Condemn Trump At New Jersey Town Hall

Bill Clark/CQPHO
Published May 31, 2017 10:22 am

During a town hall in Cranford, New Jersey on Tuesday evening, Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ) faced pressure from the crowd to stand up to President Donald Trump.

Lance did tell the audience that he opposes Trump’s proposed budget.

“Regarding the budget document, I do not support it,” he said, according to Politico. “The president proposes and Congress disposes.”

Lance said that he would oppose Trump on an issue-by-issue basis when pressed on other topics, however.

Members of the crowd applauded Lance when he expressed support for NATO’s Article 5, which details the alliance’s collective defense responsibilities, according to the Associated Press. But he was met with boos when he he said he opposed a single-payer health plan, per the AP.

One member of the crowd told Lance that he stopped supporting the Republican Party due to “clear criminality of the current administration and the lack of outcry or action from the party in control,” per Politico. That audience member asked Lance when he would call on Trump to released his tax returns and more information related to the Russia probe.

In response, Lance said that he supports the appointment of former FBI director Robert Mueller to lead the sprawling federal investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

“I think that is an excellent step and I believe that Mr. Mueller will investigate the matters that you have raised and he will do so in a completely impartial and above board manner,” Lance said, adding that the special counsel may subpoena Trump’s tax returns, per Politico.

Asked again when he would stand up to Trump, Lance said, “I criticize the president where I disagree with him. I indicate where I support him.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
