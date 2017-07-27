TPM Livewire

Panetta: Trump Transgender Ban Tweets ‘Exactly The Wrong Way’ To Make Policy

PIN-IT
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
By Published July 27, 2017 12:59 pm

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Thursday said President Donald Trump’s impromptu announcement of a blanket ban on letting transgender individuals serve in the U.S. military is “exactly the wrong way” to work on national security policy.

“You cannot do it by a tweet the way the President has done it without taking the time to sit down with our military leaders, with our defense officials, and really work through the policy involved here,” Panetta said on MSNBC.

Trump on Wednesday announced via Twitter that the U.S. government “will not accept or allow” transgender individuals to serve in the military “in any capacity.”

“This is exactly the wrong way to make policy that affects our national security,” Panetta said. “And so we’re seeing the consequences of that.”

Panetta worked in both the Obama and Clinton administrations, and served as director of the CIA and secretary of defense under President Obama.

Panetta commended Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for telling military leaders that no changes will be made to the policy on letting transgender individuals serve in the military until Trump’s decision travels through the legally mandated chain of command.

“He’s absolutely right,” Panetta said. “A tweet is not a directive to the Defense Department.”

He also condemned infighting in Trump’s administration, where just this morning White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci appeared to try and sic the FBI and Justice Department on White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, while Trump was fresh from a week-long tear against Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Panetta said that “never” in his lifetime has he “seen a president who treats his cabinet the way this President has done.”

“You can’t be President of the United States and have everybody in the White House shooting at each other,” he said. “To have this kind of open warfare going on between the President, his staff, and his cabinet members is an absolute disgrace to how this country ought to operate.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Panetta: Trump Transgender Ban Tweets 'Exactly The Wrong Way' To Make Policy 9 seconds ago

Former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta on Thursday said President Donald Trump's impromptu announcement of...

GOP Rep. To Media: Your Coverage Forced Trump To Attack Attorney General (VIDEO) 29 minutes ago

Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) blamed the media on Thursday for forcing, in a “bank-shot”...

Scaramucci: Trump's Taste For Junk Food Shows He's Not An Elitist about 1 hours ago

Anthony Scaramucci, the millionaire-hedge-fund-manager-turned-White-House-communications-director, argued Wednesday that President Donald Trump, despite being part of...

Graham: ‘There Will Be Holy Hell To Pay’ If Trump Fires Sessions about 2 hours ago

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) warned the President...

Joint Chiefs Chair Says No Changes To Military's Transgender Policy Yet about 2 hours ago

The highest-ranking officer in the U.S. military on Thursday said no changes will be made...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.