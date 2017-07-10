TPM Livewire

Lawyers’ Committee Files Lawsuit Against Trump Election Integrity Panel

PIN-IT
Orlin Wagner/AP
By Published July 10, 2017 5:07 pm

Another group is suing President Donald Trump’s bogus “election integrity” commission for failing to follow federal open meeting laws.

The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law filed a lawsuit Monday after the election commission failed to provide information about its upcoming meeting on June 19, which is not open to the public. The Lawyers’ Committee says this violates the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which requires advisory committees to post notice of meetings, make their discussions open to the public and that written records of the meetings be shared publicly. 

Similar to a suit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union, the Lawyers’ Committee complaint claims the election panel’s upcoming meeting should be open to the public and calls on the group to be transparent about its intentions with the voter data it requested from all 50 states.

The lawsuit asks for a temporary halt on the election commission’s operations until it can produce public records from its meetings. It also demands that all of the panel’s meetings be open to the public.

“We filed today’s lawsuit because the so-called Election Integrity Commission has been operating covertly and its actions, to date, have been shrouded in secrecy,” Kristen Clarke, president and executive director of the Lawyers’ Committee, said in a statement. “Through the Federal Advisory Committee Act, we are using an important statutory tool to expose and curb the illegitimacy of this commission and to bar the commencement of any meetings before they make materials available for our inspection. In our view, the commission must not conduct any meetings before complying with our request. We will continue to fight to expose all of the commission’s illegitimate actions.” 

The suit was filed with Arnold and Porter Kaye Scholer, an international law firm in Washington, D.C. The lawsuit is not the Lawyers’ Committees first action against Trump’s election commission. The group sent letters to secretaries of state telling them to not comply with the panel’s voter data requests and put together a bipartisan resolution condemning the group. It filed a Hatch Act complaint against the commission chair Kris Kobach, the secretary of state in Kansas.

Nearly every state has responded saying it will either not provide any of the information or only give the election integrity commission publicly available data.

Read Lawyers’ Committee complaint below:

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond is a news writer for TPM based in New York City. She is also currently earning a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University and previously worked as an education reporter at The News-Gazette in Champaign, Ill. Follow her on Twitter @Nicole_Lafond.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Lawyers' Committee Files Lawsuit Against Trump Election Integrity Panel 7 seconds ago

Another group is suing President Donald Trump’s bogus “election integrity” commission for failing to...

Top Senate Intel Dem: Trump Jr. Meeting With Russian Lawyer Part Of A 'Pattern' 4 minutes ago

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), the top Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said Monday...

Trump Jr. Hires Criminal Defense Attorney Alan Futerfas For Russia Probe 57 minutes ago

Donald Trump Jr. hired criminal defense attorney Alan Futerfas on Monday to represent him in...

WH: Russia Is A ‘Cyber Threat’ But We Should Work Together On Cyber Security about 1 hours ago

After President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and Russia were talking about forming an...

White House: Donald Trump Jr. Never Colluded With Russia Despite Meeting about 1 hours ago

Deputy White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Donald Trump Jr....
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.