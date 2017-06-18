TPM Livewire

Lawyer Claims Despite Tweets, Trump Isn’t Under Investigation, ‘Period’

Steve Helber/AP
Jay Sekulow, an attorney on President Donald Trump’s legal team, on Sunday said Trump is not under investigation despite a Washington Post report to the contrary and a tweet from Trump himself that appeared to confirm the report.

“He’s not afraid of the investigation. There is no investigation. I want to be clear here,” Sekulow said on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

When pressed to respond more generally to the federal probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, he added: “There is not an investigation of the President of the United States. Period.”

He said Trump posted the tweet in response to the Washington Post’s report.

“The response from the President, using social media, was about that story,” Sekulow said. “But let me be very clear here, as it has been since the beginning, the President is not and has not been under investigation for obstruction.”

“I think you’re reading more to the tweet than what’s there,” he added.

The Washington Post on Wednesday reported that Robert Mueller, special counsel overseeing the probe into Russian election interference, was looking into whether Trump tried to obstruct justice.

The White House did not deny the report, instead decrying the “FBI leak of information” regarding Trump as “outrageous, inexcusable and illegal.”

Trump himself appeared to confirm the investigation’s existence in a tweet posted Friday.

“I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director!” he tweeted.

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
