Powerful GOP Rep. Lamar Smith Announces Retirement

The powerful Republican Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX) announced Thursday that he would not seek another term in Congress, spelling an end to the conservative’s three decade career in the House of Representatives.

“For several reasons, this seems like a good time to pass on the privilege of representing the 21st District to someone else,” Smith said in a statement shared with TPM (read the full statement below). He added: “With over a year remaining in my term, there is still much to do. There is legislation to enact, dozens of hearings to hold and hundreds of votes to cast.”

Smith, who chairs the House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, joins a growing list of Republican incumbents opting not to seek re-election in 2018, in both chambers: more than a dozen representatives, in addition to Sens. Bob Corker (R-TN) and Jeff Flake (R-AZ).

Long a skeptic of the science demonstrating human-caused climate change, Smith in July acknowledged a “changing climate,” but only to suggest it might have “positive effects” for life on Earth.

“The use of fossil fuels and the byproducts of carbon enrichment play a large role in advancing the quality of human life by increasing food production to feed our growing population, stimulating the economy, and alleviating poverty,” he wrote.

In January, expressing frustration with the “national liberal media,” Smith said from the House floor: “Better to get your news directly from the President. In fact, it might be the only way to get the unvarnished truth.”

Read Rep. Smith’s full statement announcing his retirement below: