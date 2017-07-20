TPM Livewire

Kushner To Testify In Closed Session With Senate Intel Panel On Monday

Carolyn Kaster/AP
By Published July 20, 2017 8:05 am

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, will testify in a closed door session on Monday with the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of its Russia probe, Kushner’s lawyer told ABC News and Politico.

“As Mr. Kushner has been saying since March, he has been and is prepared to voluntarily cooperate and provide whatever information he has on the investigations to Congress,” Abbe Lowell, Kushner’s lawyer, told ABC News in a statement. “Working with and being responsive to the schedules of the committees, we have arranged Mr. Kushner’s interview with the senate for July 24. He will continue to cooperate and appreciates the opportunity to assist in putting this matter to rest.”

Kushner has come under intense scrutiny as the Russia probes proceed and new encounters come to light. Recently, Donald Trump Jr. revealed that Jared Kushner attended a meeting between Trump campaign officials and a Kremlin-linked lawyer. The meeting was pitched to Trump Jr. as part of a Russian government effort to help Trump, and Trump Jr. was promised damaging information on Hillary Clinton.

Trump’s son-in-law had already been a focus of the Trump probes, however. Kushner held meetings with the Russian ambassador last year, as well as a meeting with the head of a Russian bank. Federal investigators are also looking into whether Kushner was seeking Russian financing for his family’s struggling Manhattan building.

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
Kushner To Testify In Closed Session With Senate Intel Panel On Monday

