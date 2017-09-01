Kushner Reportedly Fundraising For Freedom Caucus Leader Mark Meadows

Jared Kushner, son-in-law and senior adviser to President Donald Trump, helped the chair of the conservative House Freedom Caucus raise money at a fundraiser Thursday night in North Carolina, Politico reported, citing unnamed sources familiar with the event.

Kushner’s aid to Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) comes as Trump is gearing up to work with GOP leaders on several must-pass bills in September. The President has been feuding with Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and has publicly criticized House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) ahead of a push to raise the debt ceiling, so it’s intriguing that the administration reportedly has decided to help out Meadows, who is a constant thorn in the side of Republican leadership as they seek to pass major legislation.

Meadows has already been weighing in on what his band of arch-conservatives will and will not support ahead of Congress’ return to Washington, D.C., in September. He said this week that he would back a government spending bill that does not include funding for the border wall, but has warned against tying Hurricane Harvey aid to the bill to raise the debt limit.