WaPo: Kushner’s Company Got $285 Million Loan Month Before Election

Andrew Harrer/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
By Published June 26, 2017 7:06 am

Jared Kushner’s family real estate company received a $285 million loan from Deutsche Bank the month before the 2016 election, which Kushner did not disclose on his financial disclosure form, the Washington Post reported Sunday night.

The company secured the loan for its building near Times Square in Manhattan as Deutsche Bank was facing charges for failing to catch and prevent a Russian money laundering scheme.

The Trump family has also received loans from Deutsche Bank. Democrats in Congress have pressed the bank for information on loans to the Trump family, specifically asking if the Trump loans were somehow caught up in the Russian money laundering scheme or if the loans were guaranteed by anyone in Russia. The bank has refused to fulfill Democrats’ requests, citing privacy laws.

Jared Kushner has come under scrutiny for his meetings with Russian officials in December. He met with the Russian ambassador and with the head of Vnesheconombank, a Russian state-linked bank.

A lawyer for Kushner, Blake Roberts, told the Washington Post that Kushner did not disclose the loan because guidance from the Office of Government Ethics “clearly states that filers do not have to disclose as a liability a loan on which they have made a guarantee unless they have a present obligation to repay the loan.”

Asked about the loan, the White House told the Washington Post that Kushner “will recuse from any particular matter involving specific parties in which Deutsche Bank is a party.”

Read the full Washington Post report here.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LiveWire

