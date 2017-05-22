TPM Livewire

WaPo: Kushner Is Holding Onto 90 Percent Of His Real Estate Investments

PIN-IT
Alex Brandon/AP
By Published May 22, 2017 2:43 pm

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, has held onto about 90 percent of his real estate investments even as he serves as a top White House adviser, according to a Washington Post analysis of his financial disclosure form published Sunday.

It’s unclear whether any of the 124 assets maintained by Kushner stand to pose conflicts of interest with his work in the White House, and the Trump administration declined to share Kushner’s ethics agreement with the Washington Post.

Jamie Gorelick, an attorney for Kushner, told the newspaper that Kushner and his team were “striving for simplicity” in choosing which assets to sell off.

“Jared takes the ethics rules very seriously and would never compromise himself or the administration,” Joshua Raffel, a spokesman for Kushner, told the Post.

Representatives for Kushner also told the newspaper that the White House adviser plans to file an updated financial disclosure form to make corrections and fill in omissions.

Kushner recently came under scrutiny after his sister, Nicole Kushner Meyer, mentioned him while pitching a project to potential investors in China. Meyer was looking for investors in a new Kushner Companies real estate development in New Jersey, One Journal Square. She was pitching specifically to investors through the EB-5 visa program, which gives foreign nationals who invest $500,000 or more in a project that creates jobs in the United States a path to a green card.

Meyer apologized for mentioning her brother, and the White House issued a statement at the time noting that Kushner had sold his stake in that particular real estate project. The White House also said that he would not work with issues related to the EB-5 program.

“Mr. Kushner divested his interests in the One Journal Square project by selling them to a family trust that he is not a beneficiary of, a mechanism suggested by the Office of Government Ethics,” Blake Roberts, an attorney for Kushner, said in a statement earlier in May. As previously stated, he will recuse from particular matters concerning the EB-5 visa program.”

The Washington Post noted that while Kushner divested from One Journal Square, he held onto his stake in a project across the street called 30 Journal Square.

“30 Journal Square is a separate project that did not pose the same complexities, including EB-5 financing, as One Journal Square,” Kushner’s lawyers said in a statement to the Post when asked why Kushner maintained his stake in one project but not the other.

Read the full analysis at the Washington Post.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

WaPo: Kushner Is Holding Onto 90 Percent Of His Real Estate Investments 13 seconds ago

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, has held onto about 90 percent of his...

Sinkhole Opens Up In Front Of Mar-A-Lago 47 minutes ago

A sinkhole opened Monday in front of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm...

Tillerson: I 'Don't Know' That Trump Needs To Apologize For Disclosing Israeli Intel about 2 hours ago

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said he does not see any reason...

WATCH LIVE: Trump Gives Remarks With Israeli Prime Minister At 12:25 PM ET about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump is scheduled to give remarks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu...

Trump Denies He Said 'Israel' When He Shared Israeli Intelligence With Russia about 3 hours ago

During a photo-op with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, President Donald Trump...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.