Kobach: ‘We May Never Know’ Who Won 2016 Popular Vote (VIDEO)

Carolyn Kaster/AP
Published July 19, 2017 3:07 pm

The vice chair of the White House’s bogus “election integrity” commission said Wednesday that “we may never know” whether millions of illegal votes cost President Donald Trump the popular vote in the 2016 election — despite the lack of any evidence to support Trump’s frequent claim that millions of ballots were cast illegally.

“Do you believe Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by 3 to 5 million votes because of voter fraud?” MSNBC’s Katy Tur asked Kobach in an interview after the commission’s first meeting. Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes.

“We will probably never know the answer to that question, because even if you could prove that a certain number of votes were cast by ineligible voters, for example, you wouldn’t know how they voted,” he said.

Kobach said the commission was not created to substantiate Trump’s claims.

Tur asked again later: “You think that maybe Hillary Clinton did not win the popular vote?”

“We may never know the answer to that question,” Kobach said.

No secretary of state or board of elections in the country has reported massive voter fraud of illegal voting.

Tur tried a different question later: “So are the votes for Donald Trump that lead him to win the election in doubt as well?”

“Absolutely,” Kobach said. “If there are ineligible voters in an election — people who are non-citizens, people who are felons who shouldn’t be voting according to the laws of that state — you don’t know.”

Matt Shuham
