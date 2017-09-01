Kris Kobach Now A Paid Columnist At Breitbart

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) — the immigration hardliner running for Kansas governor who is also the face of President Trump’s voter fraud commission — has a paid gig writing columns for Breitbart.com, the Kansas City Star reported Thursday.

He has written seven columns since June, according to the report, and the subject matter has ranged from decrying sanctuary cities to attacking the U.S. refugee program to defending the voter fraud commission that he vice chairs.

He told the Kansas City Star that claims that the site promoted racist ideas was “baseless” and said, “If Breitbart had any connection to white nationalism I would not write for the site.”

“I think Breitbart.com appeals to anyone who is Republican or conservative in any way,” Kobach told the Kansas City Star. “It appeals to a broad spectrum of conservative readers.”

The columns appear with a link to Kobach’s gubernatorial campaign website in Kobach’s bio. He did not specify to the Kansas City Star how much he gets compensated for the gig.

“I get paid for my columns … just like you’re paid,” Kobach said.