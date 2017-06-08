TPM Livewire

Kobach Launches Kansas Guv Campaign With Hardline Immigration Stance

John Hanna/AP
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) on Thursday launched his campaign for the state’s governorship.

In a speech announcing his candidacy, Kobach pledged to fight “corruption, taxation and illegal immigration,” as quoted by the Kansas City Star.

Kobach advised President Donald Trump on immigration during Trump’s 2016 campaign and has a history of pushing for tougher measures targeting undocumented immigrants.

He is also known for supporting voting regulations that restrict access to the ballot and, as secretary of state, aggressively prosecuted alleged instances of double-voting, a very uncommon occurrence.

Kobach claimed after Trump’s election victory that he was named to serve on Trump’s immigration policy transition team, and after Trump’s inauguration said he advised the President to pursue an investigation into his unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud.

Trump in May signed an executive order creating a commission to do so, which has thus far borne no fruit.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Esme Cribb
Esme Cribb is a newswriter for TPM in New York City. She can be found on Twitter @emquiry and reached by email at esme@talkingpointsmemo.com.
