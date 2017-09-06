TPM Livewire

Kobach On DACA Recipients: ‘Deport The Whole Family’

PIN-IT
Orlin Wagner/AP
By Published September 6, 2017 11:30 am

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (R) said Wednesday that DACA recipients’ families should be deported alongside them.

“They came in presumably with a parent or parents, and so the correct policy is for us to enforce federal law and deport the whole family to the home country,” he told CNN’s John Berman and Poppy Harlow of the nearly 800,000 undocumented young people protected by DACA, many of whom are now young adults but who came to the United States as children.

“The idea that somehow it’s wrong to ask people to go back to their home country and to come in the right way, I just fundamentally disagree with that,” he added.

President Donald Trump rescinded DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, on Tuesday, leaving its recipients at risk of deportation when their work permits expire.

On Tuesday, Kobach, the vice chair of Trump’s shady “election integrity” commission, similarly told DACA recipients to “go home and get in line.

Many DACA recipients have since started families of their own in the United States, marrying U.S. citizens and having children who are citizens.

And applying for legal status after having admitted to immigration violations — a necessary step to receiving DACA protections in the first place — makes what is already an extremely difficult and lengthy process even more so. Some Republicans in Congress, led by Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), have advocated for imposing severe restrictions on even legal immigration.

In 2015, Trump told NBC’s Chuck Todd that “we’re going to keep the families together, but they have to go,” after DACA is rescinded.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Charges Dropped Against Reporter Who Tried To Ask Tom Price A Question about 1 hours ago

Prosecutors on Wednesday dropped charges against a West Virginia journalist who was arrested after trying...

Trump Lawyer: 'More Adults In The Room Will Be Better' When It Comes To POTUS about 3 hours ago

President Donald Trump's special counsel Ty Cobb on Tuesday argued in a private email...

Trump Has 'No Second Thoughts' On Decision To End DACA about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump dispatched Attorney General Jeff Sessions to wind down the Deferred Action...

Trump And McConnell Met Privately Tuesday, McConnell Spox Confirms about 4 hours ago

President Donald Trump and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell met one-on-one on Tuesday, a spokesman...

Clinton Reveals The Decision She 'Regrets The Most' In New Memoir about 5 hours ago

In her third memoir, set to be released next week, Hillary Clinton reportedly owns many...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.