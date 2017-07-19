TPM Livewire

Kobach Says Democrats’ Letter Calling For His Firing Is ‘Ridiculous’

Jacquelyn Martin/AP
After a group of Democratic House members on Tuesday penned a letter to Vice President Mike Pence calling on him to fire Kris Kobach as vice chair of the bogus “election integrity” commission, Kobach hit back in a CNN interview Wednesday morning, calling the letter “ridiculous.”

“They allege that somehow I’m not qualified because I’ve pointed out widespread voter fraud in my own state of Kansas,” Kobach told CNN’s Chris Cuomo, claiming that he has found evidence that non-citizens have tried to vote in Kansas.

Kobach also said that Democrats’ concern that the commission is merely an attempt to suppress the vote is a “ludicrous argument.”

Cuomo said that Kobach wants to change voting requirements in the U.S. so that people must show proof of citizenship and noted that some are concerned that Kobach is using the commission to advance his own agenda, which “could be construed as voter suppression.”

In response, Kobach pointed out that the commission is technically bipartisan.

The Kansas secretary of state also defended his comments from last year backing up President Donald Trump’s baseless claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

Kobach suggested on CNN that his comments were taken out of context and said that he merely stated Trump’s claims were “plausible.”

“The commission is not set up to prove or disprove President Trump’s claim,” he added.

 

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Caitlin MacNeal
Caitlin MacNeal is a News Writer based in Washington, D.C. Before joining TPM, Caitlin interned and wrote for the Huffington Post, the Sunlight Foundation and Slate. She is a graduate of Georgetown University.
