Russia’s Kislyak: Talks With Flynn ‘Absolutely Transparent’

Cliff Owen/FR170079 AP
Published August 5, 2017 10:08 am

Former Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergei Kislyak, said his conversations with former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn had been “transparent” and focused on U.S.-Russia cooperation.

“We only spoke about the most simple things … but the communication was completely correct, calm, absolutely transparent. In any case, there were no secrets on our side,” Kislyak said in a panel discussion broadcast by Russian state media, Reuters reported Saturday.

“There are a number of issues which are important for cooperation between Russia and the United States– most of all, terrorism. And that was one of the things we discussed,” he said.

Kislyak’s comments come after he was recalled back to Russia last month after spending nine years as his country’s ambassador to the U.S.

Flynn was forced out of President Donald Trump’s administration in February after it was revealed that he failed to disclose conversations he had with Kislyak about U.S. sanctions with Russia before Trump was inaugurated.

While he is no longer in Washington, Kislyak remains a key focus of the U.S. probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Nicole Lafond
Nicole Lafond
