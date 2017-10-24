TPM Livewire

GOP Rep. Disputes Corker’s Trump Criticism: ‘I Don’t Think He’s Unstable’

PIN-IT
Sipa USA via AP
By Published October 24, 2017 12:27 pm

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) chided Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) on Tuesday when asked about the recurring war of words between the senator and President Donald Trump.

“Bob Corker, I think, is going a little too far out there talking about World War III, failed presidency, et cetera, I don’t quite understand where he’s coming from with that,” Kinzinger said in an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan.

Earlier in the interview, the congressman joked: “Nothing like a good Republican food fight in front of the nation and the world.”

Corker, who announced his retirement from the Senate last month, has emerged as a vocal critic of the President, though he has still voted for White House-approved legislation the overwhelming majority of the time.

On Tuesday, the senator said of Trump: “I think at the end of the day when his term is over, I think the debasement of our nation is what he’ll be remembered most for, and that’s regretful.”

Trump, predictably, responded in kind.

“I wish he would tone down some of the personal stuff,” Kinzinger said of Trump. “This isn’t helpful for tax reform. It’s not helpful for our reputation in the world, and especially as Bob Corker is the head of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, those are some big issues coming in front of him.”

But Kinzinger stopped short of endorsing Corker’s assertion that Trump “has great difficulty with the truth.”

“There’s obviously some times when he says things that are untruthful,” Kinzinger said of the President. “That happens frankly everywhere in politics. I don’t want to necessarily get into the middle of this Corker versus Trump fight because I think, frankly, it’s not good, not just for our party, but I think for the country.”

“The President is actually doing a lot of good things internationally,” Kinzinger said, praising Trump’s “unpredictability on Twitter” as “actually beneficial.”

Kinzinger said he disagreed with Corker’s assertion that “Trump’s leading us to World War III,” in the congressman’s words.

“I think that’s way overly dramatic, and I think the President has great people around him that are kind of tempering his— whatever he would do internationally, giving him good advice, et cetera.”

“I don’t think he’s unstable, and everybody’s sitting around, going, ‘Oh, he’s unstable and we just can’t say it because we’re running for re-election,” Kinzinger said, referencing another of Corker’s criticisms.

The congressman acknowledged that Trump “needs to lay off some of the emotion on Twitter.”

Kinzinger said he didn’t think Trump’s term was “a failure,” Bolduan’s characterization of Corker’s comments.

“And this is, again, where I have massive disagreements with Sen. Corker,” Kinzinger said.

I’ve seen the President rise to a lot of occasions,” he added, praising Trump’s order of a missile strike on a Syrian air field. “He’s risen to the occasion on ISIS,” the congressman added, without specifying further.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Schiff Blasts GOP For Following Trump's Lead With Two New ‘Partisan’ Probes about 1 hours ago

The top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday blasted two newly announced...

White House Calls Sen. Flake Stepping Down ‘Probably A Good Move’ about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday that “it’s probably a good...

READ: Flake's Full Remarks Announcing He Won't Run For Re-Election about 2 hours ago

Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) on Tuesday announced that he will not run for re-election...

McCain: ‘It's Been One Of The Great Honors Of My Life’ To Serve With Flake about 2 hours ago

Moments after Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announced he would not seek re-election and hammered...

GOP Sen. Jeff Flake Says He Will Not Run For Re-Election about 3 hours ago

Cameron Joseph contributed reporting. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who has been an outspoken critic...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Investigations Desk
Sam Thielman
Tierney Sneed
Senior Political Correspondent
Cameron Joseph
Reporters
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Nichole Lafond
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Front Page Editor
Summer Concepcion
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.