TPM Livewire

Conway: Sessions Will ‘Cooperate’ With Senate, ‘Share What He Knows’

PIN-IT
President Donald Trump XXXX at the White House, Friday, May 12, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
By Published June 12, 2017 11:15 am

White House aide Kellyanne Conway said Monday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was willing to cooperate with the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding the ongoing investigations into Russian election meddling.

“I know that Attorney General Jeff Sessions was going to testify before some other committee this week to talk about the budget for the Department of Justice,” “Fox & Friends” presenter Steve Doocey asked Conway on Monday. “And now they’ve decided, because so many people were going to ask him about Comey and Mueller and all that other stuff, they’ve decided to put him out in front of the Senate Intel Committee?”

“Yes,” Conway answered. “Well, he is willing to cooperate and share what he knows.”

She moved on to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) assertion that the Senate Judiciary Committee should look into whether former Attorney General Loretta Lynch purposefully downplayed the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email server in order to benefit Clinton.

But Conway’s one-line answer is significant: Sessions is expected to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee Tuesday, where he will answer questions raised by fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the same committee last week.

Sessions wrote to the House and Senate appropriations subcommittees with jurisdiction over the Department of Justice on Saturday notifying them, the Washington Post reported, that he would send Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein in his place for scheduled testimony regarding the department’s budget.

Sen. Angus King (I-ME) said Monday morning that he thought the Intelligence Committee hearing should be public, but that the committee hadn’t decided yet if it would be.

“My inclination is that this should be in an open session,” King told CBS’ “This Morning.” “The only reason you go into a close session is if it’s a national security, and I don’t believe we’re talking about national security issues here.”

Later on Monday, the Department of Justice said Sessions would testify publicly on Tuesday.

During his testimony Thursday, Comey said that FBI officials were “convinced” Sessions would recuse himself from Trump campaign-related matters weeks before the attorney general did so.

Sessions recused himself after revelations that he had not disclosed meetings with Russia’s ambassador to the United States after testifying under oath that he had no meetings with Russians during the 2016 campaign. After Comey’s testimony, a spokesperson said his recusal was the result of his participation in Trump’s campaign, not his contacts with the Russian ambassador.

Multiple outlets reported that, during subsequent private testimony to the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday, Comey said Sessions may have had another meeting with the ambassador during the campaign.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matt Shuham
Matt Shuham is a news writer for TPM. He was previously assistant editor of The National Memo and managing editor of the Harvard Political Review. He is available by email at mshuham@talkingpointsmemo.com and on Twitter @mattshuham.
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
PIN-IT
ADVERTISEMENT

LiveWire

Newt Gingrich, Conservative Pundits Turn On Special Counsel Mueller 43 minutes ago

As the special counsel in charge of the investigation into Russian meddling in the...

Secret Service Says It Has No Audio Recordings, Transcripts From Trump WH about 1 hours ago

The Secret Service on Monday said it has no copies or transcripts of audio...

Schumer And His Staff Mock Trump's Praise-Filled Cabinet Meeting (VIDEO) about 2 hours ago

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and his staff on Monday recorded a video...

Spicer Evades Questions On When Trump Will Address Elusive Comey 'Tapes' about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer declined to specify when President Donald Trump would...

Spicer: 'Premature' To Say If Sessions Should Invoke Executive Privilege about 2 hours ago

White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Monday declined to say whether he thinks Attorney...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

The Hive

TOP DISCUSSIONS
COMMENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
Editor & Publisher
Josh Marshall
Managing Editor
David Kurtz
Senior Editor
Catherine Thompson
News Editor
David Taintor
Reporters
Tierney Sneed
Allegra Kirkland
Alice Ollstein
Newswriters
Esme Cribb
Caitlin Mac Neal
Matt Shuham
Editor-at-Large
John B. Judis
Social Media Editor
Cristina Cabrera
Publishing Fellow
Annie Rees
General Manager & General Counsel
Millet Israeli
Senior Vice President for Advertising Strategy
Will Johnson
Executive Publisher
Joe Ragazzo
Director of Product & Creative Development
Derick Dirmaier
Director of Technology
Matthew Wozniak
UX/UI Designer
Christine Frapech
Publishing Fellow
Jackie Wilhelm
@ 2017 TPM Media LLC. All Rights Reserved.