Conway: Senators Who Vote Against Repeal ‘Will Be Held Accountable’

After President Donald Trump on Wednesday pressured Senate Republicans to vote for a bill to repeal and replace Obamacare, White House aide Kellyanne Conway echoed the President, noting that those who vote down repeal “will be held accountable” in a Wednesday interview on Fox News.

“Any Republican Senator who votes against a motion to proceed is basically saying, ‘we’re proceeding with ObamaCare,” she told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

Hannity then jumped in to note that “we’re going to hold them accountable.”

Conway agreed, saying, “That’s right, they will be held accountable.”

She then told senators who have issues with the bill to allow the legislation to proceed on the floor and then offer amendments.

The President gathered Republican senators at the White House on Wednesday for a lunch to discuss health care. During the lunch, he implored them to vote to repeal Obamacare.

“Any senator who votes against starting debate is really telling America that you are fine with Obamacare,” the President said. “But being fine with Obamacare isn’t an option for another reason because it’s gone. It’s failed. It’s not going to be around.”

Watch Conway’s interview via Fox News: